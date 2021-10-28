‘Absolutely Wonderful,’ says Coldplay about their collaboration with BTS.

Coldplay, a British rock band, discussed their collaboration with K-pop megastars BTS on the breakthrough track “My Universe,” which resurfaced on three Billboard charts this week.

On Wednesday, Coldplay made an unexpected visit on TvN’s variety show “You Quiz On The Block,” welcoming hosts Yoo Jae-Suk and Jo Se-Ho with “Annyeonghaseyo,” which translates to “hello.”

Lead guitarist Johnny Buckland asked viewers to support their record in a video message “”…it’s truly about everything we’ve gone through, I think,” he says of “Music Of The Spheres.” Everything that everyone goes through, including love, tragedy, happiness, and friendship.” The video then goes on to reveal two of the album’s tracks, “Higher Power” and “My Universe,” a collaboration with BTS that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 when it was released in September.

“Working with BTS was a dream come true. They were so wonderful, so sweet, and so obviously brilliant. And we owe them a debt of gratitude for their contributions to the song “Buckland was ecstatic.

“It’s just been a tremendous delight, and more than we could have expected,” said lead vocalist Chris Martin.

“The only message we’d like to offer to BTS is ‘Thank you, and we love you,'” he continued.

A footage of the interview with Coldplay was provided by Twitter user @ONLY MOMENT V.

Coldplay incorporated another brilliant South Korean group, the Ambiguous Dance Company, in their latest album, who also starred in the official dance video for “Higher Power.”

Since its debut in June, the official dance video for “Higher Power” has been seen over 5 million times.

The popular tune “My Universe” by BTS and Coldplay climbed back to the top of numerous Billboard charts this week.

For the week of Oct. 30, “My Universe” climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its fourth straight week on the chart that counts the most popular singles in the United States.

This week, the song recovered the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart as well as the Hot Alternative Songs Chart.

In addition, “My Universe” climbed back to No. 4 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. list this week, and to No. 7 on the Global 200.

According to Soompi, “My Universe” remained at No. 3 on the Digital Songs Sales Chart.