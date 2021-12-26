‘Absolutely Gorgeous,’ says Twitter in response to Kate Middleton’s first-ever public piano performance.

Kate Middleton stunned royal enthusiasts with her musical ability during the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” broadcast on Friday.

During the Christmas carol concert, which was hosted in The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 8 and shown on ITV on Christmas Eve, the Duchess of Cambridge joined Scottish singer Tom Walker onstage to perform his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

Middleton sung and played the guitar, while the 30-year-old singer and guitarist Middleton played the piano. This was the 39-year-old royal’s first time performing in front of a crowd on the piano.

Royal fans and social media users alike complimented Middleton’s performance.

On Twitter, one royal admirer asked, “Does Kate Middleton have any limitations?”

“Oh my god, I had no idea,” she said.