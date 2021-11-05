Above Wirral and Merseyside, the Northern Lights are active.

Over the last three days, a geometric storm was discovered above the earth’s atmosphere, indicating that the Northern Lights will be visible in the UK.

After a “coronal mass ejection” collided with the earth, the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre anticipated that many individuals will be able to see the Aurora Borealis with the naked eye.

As a result, there was a good chance of seeing the amazing show in the skies above Wirral and other parts of Merseyside, and that trend could continue.

Many keen photographers have recorded the spectacular lights above Wirral previously, so it isn’t as unique as you might imagine.

Solar activity, also known as solar winds, causes the Northern Lights to appear. Solar winds are charged particles that accelerate away from the sun.

When the particles collide with the earth’s magnetic field, they split into two bands, one near the north pole (the Aurora Borealis) and the other at the south pole (the Southern Cross) (the Aurora Australis).

When a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a massive explosion on the sun’s surface that sends tons of superheated gas across the solar system – occurs, the band expands, allowing it to be seen from more locations on Earth.

The Aurora Borealis has been visible in parts of the UK due to a recent CME, and there may be additional action tonight and over the weekend.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for the Met Office told North Wales Live: “A coronal mass ejection collided with the earth yesterday, as predicted by the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (November 3).

“The Northern Lights were visible across huge parts of the UK overnight yesterday night as a result of the intense geomagnetic storm that resulted.

“There have been indications that the aurora could be seen in the central portions of the United Kingdom, which is possible when a storm of this magnitude hits the planet.

“As predicted, the storm departed the sun on Tuesday and impacted the earth last night.

“Due to the lingering effects of the coronal mass ejection, more geomagnetic storms are anticipated tonight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.”

