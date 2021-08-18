Abdoulaye Doucoure outlines what Everton were lacking last season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has conceded that he should not have removed his shirt during his goal celebrations against Southampton on Saturday.

Richarlison equalized shortly after the break after the midfielder put his side ahead in the second half after they had fallen down to Adam Armstrong’s strike before the break.

The Frenchman’s spectacular turn and goal into the top corner of Alex McCarthy’s net enthralled Goodison Park and helped Everton secure a crucial victory in Rafa Benitez’s first game in command.

However, the midfielder admits he should not have taken his shirt off after scoring, but that he was overcome by emotion at the time.

“I pulled off my shirt because I was so thrilled to score that goal in front of the fans,” Doucoure told evertonfc.com.

“I should have kept it on because I got a yellow card, but it was very hard [to keep my emotions in check].”

“I’m well aware that I possess this [scoring potential]in my game. Before the season, I stated that I could score more goals and contribute to the squad. I’m supposed to press and be on the second balls, according to the manager.

“I scored the goal because I went into the box first and got there before my opponent.

“The fans were in attendance, which was a huge plus for us. It was fantastic for me to be able to play that type of game in front of them.

“I was taken aback by the noise. The stadium was on fire when we scored the second goal.

“I was ecstatic to have had that opportunity.”

Everton started Benitez’s term at Goodison Park with a 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard’s selection sparked some debate at first, but when he walked onto the ground last Saturday, he was greeted with a standing ovation.

And Doucoure has described the team’s changed approach this season in order to avoid repeating their mistakes from previous season.

“We have to compete in every game this season. We have to work hard even if we are losing,” the midfielder continued.

“This is the mindset we’ll have this season.

“We’ve figured it out.”

