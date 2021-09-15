Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton has been unleashed and potentially match last season’s attacking stats in less than a month.

There’s an animal, a monster, and a machine. These are just a few of the nicknames given to Abdoulaye Doucoure so far this season.

The appointment of manager Rafa Benitez has improved the Frenchman’s confidence and he has raised his game, converting Everton forward.

Doucoure’s figures suggest he might match last season’s output by the end of September, after featuring in Monday night’s comeback triumph over Burnley.

The 28-year-old has already surpassed his assist total from last season in just four Premier League games, and he is close to matching a host of other attacking statistics.

Doucoure was a key player of the team under Carlo Ancelotti, although he had little impact.

He had a lot of energy and a lot of ambition, but his contribution was minimal. He would cover every blade of grass, tackle, and pass, but his role was too inflexible in terms of having an impact on the game.

This season, he has been allowed the freedom to move forward and create opportunities, but he was reined in again in the first hour against the Clarets as Benitez decided to deploy three at the back with two central midfielders.

Doucoure and Allan were only passengers for the first 50 minutes, which was surprising given their massive impact on the team up to this time.

The former Watford and Rennes player brought the ball down in the area against Southampton before whirling to blast the ball into the top corner.

Doucoure passed the ball into Demarai Gray for a goal at Leeds and was a key figure in the 2-0 win at Brighton.

The midfielder was struggling to get into any type of rhythm as Everton trailed by a goal, hampered by Monday’s structure and set-up.

Then he was set free. Andre Gomes replaced Ben Godfrey as a defender, allowing Doucoure to roam and control.

Four minutes after the substitution, the midfielder assisted on Andros Townsend’s goal, who cut inside and blasted a beautiful strike into the top corner from distance.

Doucoure, on the other hand, scored Everton's third just a minute later.