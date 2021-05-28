ABC Updates ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans on the New Spinoff News

As the season 17 finale of Grey’s Anatomy approaches, many fans are asking if there will be a new spinoff after season 18. Now that ABC has informed viewers on the franchise’s future plans, here’s what we know.

Season 18 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has been renewed.

Grey’s Anatomy was officially renewed for season 18 by ABC in May 2021. Station 19, a firefighter spinoff, was also renewed for a fifth season. Craig Erwich, President of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told The Hollywood Reporter:

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done a fantastic job celebrating real-life heroes by providing viewers an unvarnished look at one of the most important medical stories of our time. [Showrunner Krista Vernoff] and her team of writers have continued to produce the captivating and empathetic storytelling that has made these shows so popular, and have generated some of television’s most talked-about moments. We’re grateful to our brilliant casts and crews for their incredible work that reaches audiences across the world, and we can’t wait to share even more memorable moments with our fans next season.

ABC clarifies their remarks on a potential new ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff.

Following the announcement of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Deadline claimed that a new spinoff proposal had been considered previously. At the time, ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis expressed excitement for the show’s “next phase,” which was conceived by Shonda Rhimes. After that, many people questioned if there would be another spinoff to join Private Practice and Station 19.

Davis has since amended his prior comments, saying that no talks for a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff are currently underway.

Davis remarked, "I'd like to clarify some things I made in a previous interview." "There are no discussions…"