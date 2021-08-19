Abbey Clancy’s gold bikini mirror picture sends followers into a frenzy.

Abbey Clancy’s Instagram page was flooded with comments after she shared a gorgeous mirror selfie.

The 35-year-old posed in a gold bikini under a matching gold kimono. She is married to footballer Peter Crouch.

Her incredible abs and toned physique astounded her fans, who wondered how she manages to keep her figure after having four children.

Kate Thorton, a TV, radio, and podcast host, asked, “Can you just tell me how four children have been born of that magnificent body?”

“Hiya hottie,” Lisa Snowdon said.

“How do you do it after four babies?” said one fan, jessdext.

Abbey and Peter’s children Sophia Ruby, Liberty Rose, Johnny, and Jack are now on vacation.

On her Instagram account, the mother of four has a slew of cheerful photos of her family enjoying their vacation.

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing previously competed in Britain’s Next Top Model, finishing second in the 2006 season.

She has a successful modeling career and has been on television shows such as Hell’s Kitchen.

In 2013, she and her dance partner Alijaz Skorjanec won the eleventh series of Strictly Come Dancing, and in 2015, it was revealed that Abbey would return to Britain’s Next Top Model to host the program, barely nine years after she began her career on the famous Living TV show.