ABBA’s first album in 39 years, ‘Voyage,’ soars to the top of the Billboard 200.

With “Voyage,” ABBA’s highest-charting album on the Billboard 200, the Swedish pop trio returns to the music world.

Following its release on November 5, “Voyage” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 list on November 20. Following 1982’s “The Visitors,” this is the group’s first album in nearly four decades.

The quartet’s previous highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 was 1978’s “The Album.” On July 22, 1978, “The Album” reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart. It includes the hit tune “Take a Chance on Me,” which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular singles based on sales.