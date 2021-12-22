Aaron Sorkin Responds To The ‘Chilling’ Reaction To His New Film’s Casting Of Javier Bardem.

For his latest feature “Being the Ricardos,” Aaron Sorkin has doubled down on his casting selections.

Sorkin, 60, received backlash for hiring Spanish actor Javier Bardem in the role of Cuban entertainer Desi Arnaz in his new biopic about Arnaz and Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman.

In an interview with The Times of London Sunday, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter made it clear that he stands by his decision.

“You may pretend to be attracted to someone, but you can’t pretend to be gay or straight.” So there’s this idea that homosexual performers should only play gay characters? That Desi should only be played by a Cuban actor?” Sorkin clarified. “To tell you the truth, I think it’s the mother of all hollow gestures, and it’s a poor concept.” The reaction to Sorkin’s casting of Bardem also made him upset, according to the site. “Seeing members of the artistic community resegregating themselves is painful and a touch terrifying,” he remarked.

On social media, Sorkin’s explanation was also met with criticism.

“Aaron Sorkin doesn’t get it. It’s not just about gay actors playing homosexual characters or simply Cubans portraying Desi. It’s about giving underrepresented communities a chance to be a part of the tales being told in a way that others don’t understand. On Twitter, editor and podcast host Lyra Hale said, “Simple.”

To avoid tackling representation, Hale accused Sorkin of “making excuses” about the casting, stating that the filmmaker merely “wants to have his way and get people to watch his movie.”

Some Twitter users, though, defended the casting. “I don’t believe that Spaniards have greater opportunities than Latinos, but merely to broaden the topic, shouldn’t ethnicity be removed?” One user wrote, “Who cares where you’re from if you match the job.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bardem, 52, said of playing Arnaz, “I’m an actor, and that’s what I do for a living: try to be people that I’m not.”

Meryl Streep, who played former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady,” and English actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who played President Abraham Lincoln in 2012’s “Lincoln,” are two examples of actors whose castings were not questioned, according to him.

"There are many underrepresented perspectives and stories that need to be heard," Bardem later acknowledged in an email to the publication, "and we could jointly do better to provide access and opportunity for more American Latino."