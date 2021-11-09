Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Crucified,’ Didn’t Expect Negative Reaction To His Vaccination Status: Report. Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Crucified,’ Didn’t Expect Negative Reaction To His Vaccination Status: Report.

Aaron Rodgers was not pleased with the outcome after facing harsh criticism for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Green Bay Packers’ star was found to be infected with the coronavirus. He was also found to be unvaccinated, despite previously claiming to have been “immunized” against the virus in an interview.

People spoke with a person close to the NFL star. The athlete is “upset” and “feels like he just voiced his point of view, and now he’s being slaughtered for it,” according to the source. “He anticipated some people would disagree with him, but he had no idea it would turn into such an s—-storm.” People he believed were his buddies are turning on him, according to the source. “He’s in a bad mood.” He’s not pleased with the way he’s been treated.” Rodgers stated he didn’t get his immunization because he was allergic to a component in Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines in a prior interview on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. He also refused to have the Johnson & Johnson shot because he “had heard of many persons who had suffered unfavorable occurrences as a result of getting the J&J.” Rodgers also revealed that he conducted significant study on COVID-19 prevention and sought advice from podcast personality Joe Rogan, who was infected with the coronavirus in September. According to the source, the athlete not only spoke with Rogan, but also with medical professionals.

“Aaron thinks of himself as an athlete, he understands more about his body than most people, and he made a decision for himself,” the source stated.

Many people chastised Rodgers for his stance on vaccine mandates. The athlete’s partnership with Prevea Health has likewise come to an end. A State Farm representative, on the other hand, offered support for Rodgers, calling him a “wonderful ambassador.” “We don’t agree with some of his views, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. “At State Farm, our aim is to help communities become safer and stronger.” To that end, we promote immunizations while also respecting everyone’s freedom to make their own decision based on their unique circumstances.” Rodgers stated in a previous interview that he did not lie about getting inoculated. He also stated that at the moment, he didn’t want to answer any more vaccination-related inquiries.

NBC News paraphrased him as stating, “I just wanted everything to go gone.” “Everyone on the squad was aware that I had not been vaccinated.” Everyone in the company knew who I was. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.