Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards’ husband, is ‘upset and heartbroken’ about the Charlie Sheen feud, according to reports.

According to a source, Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers sympathizes with her during her custody battle with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen over their children.

A judge determined on Monday that Sheen is no longer required to pay Richards child support on a monthly basis, just weeks after the former couple’s 17-year-old daughter Sami moved out of her mother’s home and began living with her father full-time. Sami claimed earlier this year that she was “stuck” in a “abusive” environment while living with her mother, prompting the choice.

According to People, Phypers is doing everything he can to support his wife in her parenting predicament with Sheen.

“Aaron is a nice guy. He’s in a difficult situation, but he maintains his composure. He’s upset because Denise is upset that Charlie is pulling this after everything she’s done for him “According to a source close to the pair, “He’s irritated because his wife is irritated by Charlie’s participation in this game with the kids.” Sheen and Richards have a 16-year-old daughter, Lola, with whom they were married from 2002 until 2005. Richards and Phypers married in 2018 and have a 10-year-old daughter named Eloise Joni.

“Denise is devastated that Charlie has gone down this path,” the source continued.

“She adores those children.”

Sami claimed in viral TikTok videos last month that she’d moved home with her father, claiming that she’d “finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual enlightenment,” and “dropped out of high school.” It was claimed at the time that the mother and daughter had a falling out over “standard guidelines that any parent would set” since the adolescent refused to follow them.

However, in Sheen’s house, “everything is a big celebration,” according to another source who spoke to People.

“There is no homework; instead, ice cream, movies, and staying up late are the order of the day. Over there, there isn’t the same organization as here. It’s a lot more enjoyable than sitting at home, finishing school, and engaging in typical social activities with your pals “the insider went on. “Denise’s life has always revolved around those children. Aaron is heartbroken because she is, and he has been extraordinarily patient with the children.” After Sheen argued that both of their children live with him and that he has had 100 percent custody of them since April, the judge accepted his motion to stop paying Richards monthly child support.

However, according to rumors, Lola is still alive. Brief News from Washington Newsday.