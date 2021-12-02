Aaron Paul, star of ‘Breaking Bad,’ is expecting his second child with wife Lauren.

Following his wife’s pregnancy announcement, Aaron Paul will soon have a new addition to his family.

Lauren Paul, the actor’s wife, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, “We’re so excited to meet you, baby! We already adore you a great deal “Story Annabelle, their 3-year-old daughter, was also shown a photo of herself showing her baby bump. As if reaching for the baby inside, the young girl places her hands on her mother’s baby bulge.

Lauren’s post received more than 41,000 likes, with her followers expressing their delight.

The 42-year-old actor, who gained to fame as Walter White in the critically acclaimed series “Breaking Bad,” met Lauren at Coachella and married her at Calimigo’s Ranch in Malibu in 2013.

Lauren’s first pregnancy was announced in September 2017. “Hello there, everyone. Look at what I’ve done. I can’t tell you how happy I am that this little one has joined our family. I figured it was past time for me to share this wonderful news with you all “‘At the time,’ he responded.

“There are no words that will ever be able to convey what just occurred to my heart,” the activist-director wrote on Instagram after giving birth to the couple’s first child in 2018.

Aaron has never been shy in expressing his love for his wife. The actor told People three months after they married, “The most significant achievement of my life was marrying Lauren. I’ll be eternally thankful.” He described his wife as a “gift to this earth” and “an incredible rockstar of a mother” earlier this year. The actor also talked about how he and Lauren kept their love going while parenting a child in an interview with a US magazine.

“It’s all about expressing our love for one another and having mommy-daddy time,” he explained.

He also waxed poetic over his daughter, exclaiming, “To be honest, it’s like, ‘I got this!’ ‘Don’t be concerned!’ “he stated “It’s just adorable! My little baby girl had been lying down and is now singing to me as I change her diaper.” The small child was “just on the edge of potty training,” according to the actor. “You never think you could love them any more,” the delighted father added, “but then your heart expands in a manner you never imagined imaginable and then you do and it just keeps expanding.”