Aaron Livesy of Emmerdale is planning to forsake his sister Liv Flaherty, who is facing jail time.

After being imprisoned for the murder of Ben, Liv from Emmerdale is expected to appear in court next week.

Despite the fact that viewers at home are well aware that Liv Flaherty, played by Isobel Steele, is genuinely innocent, she has been blamed for the catastrophe on-screen.

Paige Sandhu’s murderous Meena attacked the HOP worker with an oar after he saw CCTV footage proving she was guilty of attempting to drown Victoria.

Fans of Emmerdale all had the same question regarding Tracy Metcalfe.

Ben had an altercation with child Liv before his death, and he eventually ordered her home, unaware that they were being monitored by the serial killer.

Liv somehow ended up with Ben’s phone in her pocket, which contained footage of her forcefully and angrily shouting at him, and she began to doubt herself when she was questioned about the night owing to her inebriation.

She had just returned to the bottle due to her drinking troubles.

The wrongly accused Liv will appear in court next week, with her brother, and Ben’s lover, Aaron, attempting to stand by her side.

Chas assures him that they will do it together, even if he wishes he could simply vanish as he works to support his younger sister.

He pays her a visit in a courtroom before she appears before the judge, but he’s having trouble keeping his composure.

Aaron tells Liv he doesn’t have the strength to keep supporting her any longer, and Liv believes this may be his last goodbye to her.

Aaron is too distraught to listen to her pleadings for him to be there for her and rethink.

We’re about to see him abandon her to her fate.