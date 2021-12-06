Aaron from Emmerdale has left the ITV series, but viewers are distracted by a second missing character.

Tonight on Emmerdale, sad scenes occurred as Aaron Dingle announced his departure from the show.

Aaron has struggled to come to terms with the murder of his buddy Ben.

Ben was assassinated by Meena after he discovered recordings of her attempting to drown Victoria, as Emmerdale viewers know.

However, Aaron’s sister Liv, who had a falling out with Ben prior to his murder, is currently being investigated.

Aaron’s mother, Chas, waved him off as he drove away from the Yorkshire Dales tonight.

Fans, on the other hand, were distracted by the fact that Meena was absent from the show.

“A full episode and no #Meena,” John tweeted.

Jason stated, “There should have been a disclaimer at the start of tonight’s broadcast that Meena wouldn’t be appearing! That would have saved me a half-hour!” “Where is Meena?” questioned a third. “Nearly 15 minutes in and no sign of Meena!” Matthew tweeted. “Has #Meena left the village?” asked another. “10 minutes in and no deadly queen of the dales Meena,” Mick said.