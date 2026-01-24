AA Warns Drivers Against Cold and Flu Medications This Winter

The Automobile Association (AA) has issued a warning to winter drivers suffering from colds or flu, urging them to be cautious when taking over-the-counter remedies. As the cold weather tightens its grip across the UK, many are battling the typical winter ailments such as coughs, colds, and flu. While these medications can alleviate symptoms, the AA has cautioned that some ingredients may impair a driver’s ability to stay alert on the road.

Risk of Drowsiness from Common Cold Remedies

Several common cold and flu treatments contain ingredients that cause drowsiness. These include antihistamines like diphenhydramine (found in products like Benadryl) and doxylamine, which are commonly used in night-time formulas to promote better sleep. Another ingredient, dextromethorphan (DXM), can also induce drowsiness, though it is typically antihistamines that are the primary sedating ingredients.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, an AA spokesperson shared advice on how these medications could affect drivers. “Feeling under the weather? Watch out for cold and flu remedies, and swap the driver’s seat for the passenger’s seat if they make you feel drowsy,” they warned.

The AA recommends that drivers always check medication labels for warnings such as “may cause drowsiness,” and advises avoiding driving if the medication makes one feel sleepy. If in doubt about how a particular remedy affects you, it’s safer to avoid getting behind the wheel.

Winter Driving Tips and Hazards

Alongside medication warnings, the AA also highlighted other risks posed by winter driving. With icy conditions on the roads, stopping distances can increase by up to 10 times compared to dry conditions due to the reduced grip of tires in cold weather. This makes braking more challenging and increases the chances of accidents.

To mitigate these risks, the AA spokesperson stressed the importance of adjusting driving habits. Drivers are urged to “embrace a slower pace” and “be gentle with your manoeuvres” in icy conditions. In addition, they recommend allowing extra time for journeys, sticking to main roads that are more likely to be gritted, and ensuring that windows and windscreens are fully cleared and de-misted before setting off.

Automatic car owners are encouraged to check their vehicle handbooks for any “snow and ice” driving modes, and anyone stuck in the snow should clear snow from their wheels and use a brush or shovel to gain better traction.

In conclusion, the AA reminded drivers to stay safe this winter by taking things “slow and steady” on the road, especially when feeling unwell or driving in adverse weather conditions.