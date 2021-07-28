A young woman was given a 10% chance of living for another five years.

A woman who was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a poor chance of survival is celebrating her six-year anniversary of being cancer-free.

After physicians detected a seven-and-a-half-pound tumor growing on her leg, Emma McCloskey was diagnosed with sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer.

Because cancers vary so considerably from person to person, it’s unlikely that two people would have the same type, making it difficult to diagnose and cure.

Emma, from Warrington, underwent a series of arduous surgeries and treatments before learning that her cancer had progressed to her lungs. She is now cancer-free and determined to raise awareness of the malignancy, which has a variety of symptoms.

Emma, aged 38, was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and had recurrences until 2015.

“I still get three-monthly check-ups,” she remarked. To make sure my lungs are clear, I rotate between having an X-ray and a CT scan, and this has still happened throughout lockdown, which I am glad for.

“I have a CT scan next Thursday, and if everything goes well, this will be my six-year clean bill of health, which is what I am hoping for.”

Emma didn’t notice anything unusual about her leg at first, despite the fact that she was carrying a growth the size of a newborn baby, until she tried on holiday clothes.

In 2012, she was sent for tests and diagnosed with cancer.

Her thigh’s huge tumor, as well as sections of her muscle, were removed. She struggled to move her leg when she awoke after the operation.

Emma returned to work after starting radiation at Clatterbridge. Emma, on the other hand, noticed she was having trouble breathing and had intense chest pains in 2013.

When she went to the hospital and told them she had sarcoma, they decided to scan her and discovered three tumors on her lungs.

Chemotherapy reduced the larger tumor to 2cm and the smaller ones to 2mm, allowing her to have them surgically removed.

Emma’s scans were clear until April 2015, when another little tumor was discovered. Emma was told to “watch and wait” until it grew large enough to remove because it was so little.

Since. “The summary has come to an end.”