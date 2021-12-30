A woman uses £3 wooden pallets to make a gorgeous herringbone table.

We’ve all had the experience of falling in love with a piece of furniture online only to discover it’s completely out of our price range.

Jennifer Jobling, 33, had the same situation with a £1,200 herringbone table and bench she bought new.

Jennifer, on the other hand, didn’t let the table’s price deter her from creating the kitchen of her dreams.

Rather than buying one new, she and her mother, Yvonne, worked together to create a similar one out of pallets left over from deliveries that they bought locally for £3 each.

“We started an expansion in May because we wanted a versatile room,” Jennifer told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“We went with a modern kitchen, and my husband, who is a plasterer and does partition walls, built a media wall.”

“I’ve always liked massive wooden tables and wanted to add some contrast to the modern aesthetic. I looked on the internet for hours and couldn’t discover anything that stuck out or fit within our budget.

“Eventually, I came upon a beautiful table that looked identical to the one I constructed and fell in love with it. It was, however, considerably above budget at almost £1,200 for a table and bench.

“After viewing that one, I knew I wouldn’t be able to discover anything else.” My mother Yvonne is quite handy and can construct anything, so we decided to make one with her aid and keep it as cheap as possible.” “We utilized leftover wood from the addition to construct a rectangle base and a sheet of leftover OSB board the first time,” she explained. We also looked for free pallets on Facebook’s marketplace.

“Because the OSB made the table excessively heavy, we went back to the drawing board.” Our solution was to use a lightweight, low-cost laminate flooring.

“Instead, we screwed this onto the base and snapped a few lengths together, which worked so much better.”

“After that, we split the pallets into 30cm lengths and began choosing our favorite sides with excellent knots and grains.” However, because they were all different thicknesses, it became clear that they were attempting to acquire. “The summary comes to an end.”