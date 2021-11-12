A Wirral resident will walk 100 kilometers with his dog to raise funds for bone cancer research.

Anna Roberts, 26, is participating in the chairty challenge with her lovely Samoyed, Koda, during November.

The two intend to earn as much money as they can for the Bone Cancer Research Trust, a cause that Anna considers to be very important to her.

“Most individuals experience the consequences of cancer in their life,” Anna told TeamDogs, “so when Team Bones announced their 100km dog walk, I knew I and Koda had to participate to raise awareness of bone cancer and support those who are affected.”

“We had hoped to raise £120, but we’ve now surpassed that goal and raised an incredible £385.” We’d just like to keep going for the time being; we’re grateful for the kindness of our family, friends, and coworkers.” Anna, who hails from the Wirral town of Eastham, has known Koda since he was a puppy. The family’s previous dog, a border collie named Pippin, died of cancer when he was 12 years old.

“Home didn’t feel the same without a dog,” Anna explained, “so Koda joined the family.”

Anna is a graphic designer and marketing for a firm that makes biodegradable and plastic-free pet wipes, and she even has Koda model the products.

Koda and Anna go for a 3.5km walk after a day of posing for the camera, but on their days off, they’ve been travelling out to Eastham forests and stopping by the Mimosa cafe for some sweets.

So far, the two have completed eight hikes totaling 39 kilometers.

“Every 10 minutes, somewhere else, another child, teenager, or adult is diagnosed with this horrible disease, and they face a five-year survival chance of just over 50%,” Anna added, explaining that Bone Cancer Research Trust relies completely on donations.

“If the sickness is detected late and has already progressed, this decreases considerably more.”

“The Bone Cancer Research Trust is the sole national charity dedicated to this disease, situated in Leeds, United Kingdom.

“They support groundbreaking research, life-saving awareness campaigns, and dedicated, trustworthy information and assistance to patients and their families.”

