A ‘vulnerable’ homeless man was’spat on’ and insulted.

John (not his real name) has spent nights sleeping on wet grass or park benches, but the worst times have been when he is “being picked on, being bullied.”

“When you go across a bunch of teenagers and they realize you’ve got a backpack on, they just take the p*** out of you, or they start spitting on you,” the 55-year-old Wirral man told The Washington Newsday.

He described how he felt at the time as follows: “Vulnerable, to say the least. Extremely vulnerable.

“If you’re anything like me, who can’t keep my mouth shut, you’ll end yourself hiding.

“You can’t do much against six or seven kids, can you?”

Four years ago, John was released from prison and became homeless.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “When I got out, I had nowhere to reside. As soon as I was released from prison, I was destitute.

“It was a nightmare. It was a complete disaster. Knowing you have nothing from the day you’re freed and attempting to locate somewhere from there, couch-surfing and bumming off your friends, was not a pleasant sensation.

“That was a dreadful experience.”

According to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, more over 5,600 persons were homeless or threatened with homelessness upon release from custody in 2019/20, rising 61.7 percent from the previous year.

According to homelessness charity Crisis UK, prison leavers frequently become “hidden homeless,” staying in temporary housing or on sofas as they struggle to secure private housing, benefits, and work.

There is a societal cost as well as a personal cost for persons who are homeless.

According to Crisis UK, secure housing helps minimize the chance of re-offending. Many persons who have been released from prison and are trying to find work commit crimes in order to avoid becoming homeless.

John slept on friends’ sofas, shared beds, and stayed in hostels for 22 months, occasionally having to sleep on wet grass or park benches.

