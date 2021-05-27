A tragic accident claimed the life of this ‘School of Rock’ star.

For nearly two decades, School of Rock has captivated audiences, spawning a popular Broadway production and much more. It was a cultural phenomenon when it was released, and it included multiple celebrities at various stages of their careers.

The film ‘School of Rock,’ starring Jack Black, was a hit.

When School of Rock was released in 2003, it was an unexpected hit: the film, directed by Richard Linklater, grossed over $131 million at the box office.

Dewey Finn, a down-on-his-luck guitarist who finds himself leading a gang of young kids to musical stardom, was played by Jack Black in the film. After being booted from his band, Black’s character took a work as a substitute teacher at a local prep school, where he quickly learned that his students are musically skilled in various ways.

At a local Battle of the Bands competition, the School of Rock became a sensation. They were the clear fan favorite, even receiving a stronger response than Dewey’s old band, who took first place.

The students from ‘School of Rock’ went on to achieve various things.

School of Rock was not just one of Jack Black’s early hit performances, but it also served as a springboard for a number of other actors.

Miranda Cosgrove, for example, made her film debut in the picture and went on to co-star in the iconic Nickelodeon sitcom Drake & Josh before starring in her own program, iCarly.

Sarah Silverman’s Comedy Central show The Sarah Silverman Program premiered in 2007 and she received a Primetime Emmy Award the following year for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kevin Clark’s first acknowledged film performance was as drummer Freddy Jones aka Spazzy McGee in School of Rock; the kid actor went on to become a professional drummer in Chicago, Illinois. In May of 2021, however, catastrophe struck.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.