A ‘terrifying’ beach incident leaves a woman face down and fearful for her life.

On Sunday, November 14, Barbara Murphy of Halewood was walking her border terrier Tilly at the famed beauty site.

As she and her dog began sinking in quicksand, the 69-year-old said the peaceful walk quickly turned into a “terrifying” and “horrific” experience.

Barbara claimed she felt “sucked in” and unable to escape.

“It was extremely, quite frightening, actually,” the 69-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“We were strolling along the beach, and generally when we arrive to the beach, we walk straight towards the swimming pool, but I had never been on the left hand side, towards Peel Docks.”

“So I decided to take a walk down, and I even took a video because the weather was gorgeous.”

“I was walking along the beach when I decided to turn around and return. I turned around and walked back up to the top of the beach.”

“I was completely sucked in.”

“My dog was with me, and even though she is only a small Border Terrier, she was OK for a few minutes.”

“I believe it’s because she’s lighter than me, because her legs and then her body went in the following minute.”

“I was trying to get her, and we ended up going forward instead of standing up since I was obviously in the situation I was in.”

“I literally ended myself face down, my hands outstretched, thinking, ‘Oh, what do they say?'” ‘Flatten.’ So I laid my hands down to go flat, and my entire arm began to sink in.

“Well, I started screaming because I was very, really panicked.”

Barbara claimed that as she struggled to get out, nice bystanders observed what was going on and raced to her rescue.

The 69-year-old claimed that a guy and his partner approached her to try to save Barbara before realizing that her dog had almost entirely submerged in the quicksand.

“His partner yelled, ‘Look at the dog, look at the dog,’ she continued.

“The dog had vanished, and the only thing visible above the sand was her head.”

“Stay there, I’ll get it,” he said.

