A young boy who required open brain surgery has expressed his desire for all youngsters to do one thing to ensure that this does not happen to them.

Dyllan Darbey, 10, of West Derby, was riding his bike on July 14 when he fell off, according to Siabhon Darbey.

According to his mother, the student didn’t wear a helmet because he believed it was “uncool,” but his decision resulted in Dyllan needing life-saving surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The temple of the 10-year-head old’s impacted the kerb when he fell from his bike, leaving him with a broken skull and a “severe” bleed on the brain.

Dyllan needed open brain surgery the next day, requiring the removal of a seven-inch chunk of bone from his skull, its replacement, and the insertion of five metal plates and ten screws.

“Dyllan slipped off the kerb and hit the weakest portion of his head, which is the temple,” his mother Siabhon told The Washington Newsday.

“A seven-inch section of bone had to be taken out for him.

“They stopped the bleeding and then put the chunk of bone back on since it was an arterial bleed.”

“There are five metal plates and ten screws, so he hasn’t even scratched the surface, and he is incredibly brave.”

Dyllan was discharged from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital four days after his procedure on July 18 and had to spend his summer holidays in a “dark room.”

“Dyllan was discharged four days later, his procedure was on Thursday, and he was discharged on Sunday,” Siabhon continued.

“He spent the entire school vacation inside, which was terrible.

“Because he had a major brain injury, he was in a dark chamber with no sound.”

Dyllan now wants to raise awareness about the need of wearing a helmet, according to his mother in West Derby.

“Prior to the accident, Dyllan refused to wear a helmet because he believed it was uncool,” she explained.

“There is a stigma in this generation that says, ‘I’m not going to wear a helmet,’” says the author.

