A teen who died at a caravan park was pictured with his brother, who has been accused with murder.

Amanda Selby, a teenage girl who was reportedly murdered by her brother in a caravan park in Wales, has been named.

On Saturday, July 31, emergency services were called to the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele in North Wales, where Amanda, 15, perished.

Matthew Selby, her 19-year-old brother, has been accused with her murder.

Mr Selby appeared in Mold Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from prison, where he confirmed his name and age, according to North Wales Live.

Judge Rhys Rowlands removed a reporting prohibition on Tuesday that prevented the identity of the deceased girl.

Mr Selby was remanded in custody after no pleas were recorded.

Droylsden Academy, where Amanda was a Year 10 student, has issued a public statement of sympathy.

Staff and students are “devastated,” according to a school representative, who described her as a “wonderful student” who would be “sorely missed by staff and pupils.”

They stated that they would pay respect to her “when the time is right.”

“Our school is saddened to have received the unfortunate news that one of our pupils, Amanda Selby in Year 10, died whilst on holiday in Wales with her family,” the school said.

“At this extremely difficult time, our warmest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family.

“This terrible news has shattered our school family.

“Amanda was a wonderful student who will be greatly missed by both students and faculty.

“Clearly, this loss will touch many members of our school community, and we will provide assistance to those who require it in the weeks and months ahead.

“When the time comes, we will hold a memorial service to honor Amanda’s contributions to our school.”

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of those involved,” a representative for the vacation camp stated.

Matthew Selby, of Windermere Crescent, Ashton-under-Lyne, appeared in Llandudno Magistrates’ Court earlier this week before appearing in the Crown Court this morning.

The claim was not described in any depth.

The reason of death has not been divulged by the police.

“We would ask the public not to speculate about,” North Wales Police said before.

