A teen predator took advantage of her mother’s flaws to rape and abuse her young children.

As he raped and sexually molested two of her vulnerable children, a teenager took advantage of a mother’s failings.

Brandon Mullin preyed on the children, siblings who, according to a judge, had suffered the worst abuse he had ever witnessed.

Only when the children were brought into care did he stop abusing them.

Mullin, now 19, was found guilty of ten counts of sexual assault against two women during a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He raped a youngster and abused a girl, among other things.

Mullin was a youngster when the crimes were committed, but Judge Garrett Byrne said today, “I am persuaded you knew perfectly well what you were doing was improper.”

Judge Byrne characterized Mullin as a “cold and determined individual” who had no regard for the consequences of his actions on his victims and had shown no remorse for his “wicked conduct” as he handed down his sentence on Monday morning.

He said, ” “You have inflicted irreparable harm to these children. You have harmed them in terms of their physical, emotional, and developmental well-being. They will be harmed for the rest of their lives.” Mullin was classified as a dangerous criminal by Judge Byrne, who sentenced him to 13 years in a young offender institution with a three-year extended license.

Mullin will be held in prison for at least two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for release.

He will be subject to rigorous terms for the remainder of his 13-year sentence, plus an additional three years, whenever he is released.

He was also issued a sexual harm prevention order for the rest of his life.

Mullin was deemed to be a “weak and immature individual” at the time of his crimes, and his lawyer, Ian Whitehurst, told the court that “there was no structure in his life whatsoever.”

He stated his client had made “significant progress” since being arrested and that he was now participating in a variety of rehabilitation programs while incarcerated.

The court has already heard about the circumstances that enabled Mullin to prey on his victims.

