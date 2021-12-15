‘A Story About Family,’ a sequel to ‘Avatar,’ gets an update from James Cameron and producer Jon Landau.

James Cameron discussed the upcoming sequel to his epic science fiction blockbuster “Avatar.”

Cameron, 67, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the next “Avatar” sequel. The first picture, released in 2009, was a big success, and fans have been anticipating the sequel for more than a decade.

“The method sounds a little crazy,” Cameron told the site. “I mean, we would never do this if ‘Avatar’ hadn’t earned so much money – because it’s sort of ridiculous.” Cameron began planning the sequel in 2012, and enlisted the help of a writing team in 2013. “Avatar 2” has yet to be given an official title, however filming began in 2017. The plot picks up 14 years after former human soldier Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) married and began a family. The sequel, according to producer Jon Landau, will be about family.

“Ultimately, the sequels are a story about family, and the lengths to which parents would go to keep their families together and secure,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I often say Jim’s movies have universal themes, and there’s no more universal concept than family,” says the actor. Kate Winslet has joined the cast of the sequel to “Avatar.” After “Titanic,” she and Cameron reunite in this film. Winslet portrays Ronal, a mysterious woman who is one of the Metkayina.

Landau also shared one of his favorite set moments with Winslet.

“One of my favorite memories is of a circular tank that was about 40 feet wide and had a large glass doorway in it.” “I was walking by one day and saw Kate Winslet walking on the tank’s bottom,” Landau remarked. “She’s going towards me and sees me through the window, and all she does is wave, walk to the end of the wall, turn around, and walk back.” For the sequel, the team worked underwater. Cameron is an advocate for ocean conservation, and in the video, he combines two of his passions: ocean exploration and filmmaking. A 900,000-gallon tank was used to record the majority of the performances.

"My production colleagues campaigned hard for us to make it 'dry for wet,' hanging people on wires," Cameron explained. "'It's not going to work,' I said. It won't appear to be real.' I even had them perform a test where we captured dry for wet, then in water, to get a rough idea of our in-water capture. That was not the case.