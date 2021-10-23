A sprawling £1.25 million house with nine bathrooms and a pool is up for sale.

In a Merseyside town, an eight-bedroom home with its own swimming pool is for sale.

The property is on the market for £1,250,000 and is located on a private lane in Newton-le-Willows.

The property has more bathrooms than bedrooms, with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread out over two stories.

Terrace’s asking price has been reduced by £150,000.

There are many garages, both single and double, in the detached property.

The majority of homes sold in Newton-Le-Willows last year were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £170,033.

With approximately 7000 square feet of living space, there are also extensive planted gardens with beautiful features.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £142,142, while detached houses sold for an average of £283,449.

The property’s location on a private road adds to its exorbitant price tag.

The property is located on Mere Road, adjacent to the prominent High Street and right behind Willow Park.

Newton-le-Willows railway station, one of the first passenger railway stations in the world, is only a five-minute walk from the mansion.

Within a mile of the property, there are five schools, making it a desirable option for families with children.

According to Savills, only one in 764 properties in the North West is worth a million pounds or more.

According to the website PriceYourJob, the cost of installing a tiled pool like the one in this home starts at roughly £25,000 and averages £40,000.

Fraser Reeves, a local estate agent, is marketing the home.