A snapshot of a topless ‘lookalike’ was provided by a vengeful ex boyfriend.

A vengeful ex posted a topless ‘lookalike’ photo of his ex-girlfriend on social media, which was discovered by her mother.

Andrew Tyrer sent the semi-naked photo to another of his victim’s ex-boyfriends, captioning it, “Your ex bird LOL.”

That man, as well as the victim and her mother, who “felt horrible” when the photo was given to her, believed it was her.

Tyrer, 42, of Macbeth Street, Kirkdale, has always maintained that the woman in the photo is not his ex-girlfriend, whom the ECHO has chosen not to name.

He was initially accused with intentionally releasing private sexual pictures with the aim to cause distress, a crime known as revenge porn.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, accepted his guilty plea to harmful communications and agreed that the photo did not depict his victim.

The decision was made in light of the victim’s attitude toward the case, according to prosecutor James Coutts, and Judge David Swinnerton described it as a “pragmatic choice.”

“The mischief is he meant people to think it was her,” the judge remarked.

“Yes, and it’s the injury that was intended, as well as the distress that was caused,” Mr Coutts responded.

The couple had been in a “on-again, off-again romance” for about four years before splitting in August 2019, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Tyrer made “obviously some unwanted contact,” according to Mr Coutts, who added, “It was clear he didn’t want the connection to stop.”

“Things were reported to the police, but no charges were filed as a result.”

Tyrer sent a message to a man who was another ex-boyfriend of the woman at 2 a.m. on December 16, 2019.

Mr Coutts claimed he took a screenshot of the message, which included two images, one of a man and the other of a woman he couldn’t place.

He assumed it was his former partner in the second photo, which showed a lady naked “from the waist up” with the message “your ex bird LOL.”

Tyrer also included a link to a video on the subject.