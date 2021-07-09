A simple £5 trick could help you avoid having your car stolen.

After a group of crooks cloned wireless car keys to steal millions of pounds worth of automobiles from driveways, there is a brilliant £5 hack to prevent cars from being stolen.

Without having to enter the house to take the keys, the gang utilized cloned wireless key signals to open the car doors on the drive and then drive away.

The organized crooks, who targeted homes throughout Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire, were sentenced today (Thursday) at Liverpool Crown Court.

The group received a cumulative sentence of more than 20 years, and detective sergeant Darren Hankin offered advice to keyless car owners on how to keep their cars from being stolen.

“Theft offences we investigated as part of this operation were keyless entry, something we have seen emerge in recent months in Merseyside and elsewhere,” he said of the keyless thefts.

“In addition to the undeniable deterrent effect of today’s penalties, we want to educate keyless car owners on some easy, low-cost precautions they may take to reduce the likelihood of their cars being taken in this manner.

“While it is recommended that you keep your keyless entry fobs hidden or out of sight, this does not guarantee that they will not be cloned.”

A signal blocking enclosure for vehicle keys was one of the gadgets suggested by Det Sgt Hankin.

The low-cost bag, which costs as little as £5, blocks the signal from the fob, preventing their key from being copied.

“It is crucial, however, to investigate the product you are purchasing and to ensure that once acquired, they successfully block the signal by attempting to access your car while the key is in the bag or case,” he stated.

“Other physical security systems, such as mechanical steering locks, driveway posts, wheel clamps, and trackers, can also help protect vehicles from theft. If you have a non-keyless vehicle, it is a good idea to park it in front of the keyless vehicle.”