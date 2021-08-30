A short drive from Liverpool, this woodland experience features lanterns, frightening characters, and more.

Just a short drive from Liverpool, a popular woodland adventure is scheduled to take place.

This October half-term, BeWILDerwood Cheshire is staging a family favorite event, The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade, in its woodlands.

From October 23 to October 31, visitors can have a short journey through the popular woods and see the narrative of BeWILDerwood unfold against the backdrop of intriguing trails, frightening figures, and more.

BeWILDerwood Cheshire is a massive woodland designed to be entertaining for the whole family while also providing plenty of opportunities for outdoor adventure.

A day at BeWILDerwood, based on the best-selling novels by author and creator Tom Blofeld, includes hours of exploring the site’s “wonky world” of treehouses, super slides, enormous swings, and extra-long zip wires, as well as storytelling, creative crafts, and other activities.

“This magnificent event is based on BeWILDerwood Norfolk’s legendary Lantern Parade, which is so popular with people in Norfolk,” author Tom Blofeld said of the impending event.

“As a result, we’re confident that everyone will enjoy the Cheshire event just as much. This October is shaping up to be a truly beautiful occasion for the entire family. However, we urge purchasing your tickets as soon as possible because it has a history of selling out quickly.”

Before going on a tour through BeWILDerwood, visitors will be able to make their own ‘Boggle Bindle Lantern’ to aid the ‘Boggles’ – the marsh creatures and characters – light up the woods.

Guests can explore the wonderfully illuminated twilight woodland while looking for clues of the BeWILDerwood characters gazing out to them along the way. If your kids aren’t the bravest, the event is described as “spooky” rather than “frightening.”

The onsite Munch bar will serve a wide range of cuisine, including warming snacks and hot beverages. Visitors to BeWILDerwood are encouraged to come dressed in their best “spooktacular” costumes as well.

Play structures will not be open because this is a twilight walk through the woods.

On September 1, tickets will go on sale online at 10 a.m. The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade costs £10 per person, however children under the age of 92, wheelchair users, and caretakers are free.

