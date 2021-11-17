A shopper at Home Bargains ‘pushes a toddler and threatens to kill the mother.’

A mother claims that a stranger shoved her two-year-old over and threatened her life.

On Tuesday, November 16, Chesca Foxley was in New Brighton with her brother-in-law and two-year-old son when she alleges a lady “barged right into him, nearly knocking him down” and then threatened her.

The claimed incident occurred at 1.30 p.m., as the family was shopping for a toy for Chesca’s youngster at Home Bargains.

For his crimes, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer will be executed in an underground glass box.

“We were just fetching my young child a toy when the lady barged right at my two-year-old, nearly knocking him down,” Chesca told The Washington Newsday.

“My brother-in-law, with whom I was present, just muttered, ‘Woah, be cautious,’ and then the lady swung around and swore, ‘Can you not handle your kid?’ He walked right into me’, says the narrator.

“Then, after a little disagreement, she walked away, claiming that my kid had walked into her and was yelling at us and other customers.”

Many shoppers approached Chesca after the exchange to see if she was okay, saying they ‘couldn’t understand’ why the woman was shouting at the family.

When the family was paying for their purchases at the register, another consumer interfered, and the woman allegedly began hurling insults at them again.

“She started screaming at my brother-in-law and another lady who was shopping and then said, ‘do you want me to go get my knife, I’ll get my knife and I’ll kill you,'” Chesca recounted.

“Thankfully, a staff member escorted her out and phoned the cops, but everyone was perplexed as to why she was shouting so loudly.”

The Washington Newsday quoted a spokeswoman for Home Bargains as saying: “We’re aware of an incident that occurred yesterday in the New Brighton shop, which has been related to a larger issue that was occurring in the region at the time.

“We are unable to comment further because the police are now investigating this matter.”

The police force in Merseyside was contacted for comment.