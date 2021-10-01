A semi-detached house with’sensational’ décor is on the market.

In Merseyside, a ‘sensational’ home with a remarkable interior has come on the market.

On Albert Road in Southport, there are four bedrooms in a semi-detached house.

Because to its bright wallpaper, colorful décor, and unique styling, the house has been described as “individually created” by Entwistle Green.

For sale is a fully remodeled five-bedroom semi in a desirable location.

In addition to the main house, there is a self-contained apartment that might be rented or rented out on Airbnb.

The home is valued at £228,863 and is located on Lord Street in the center of the beach resort.

Property in the region sold for an average of £228,863 in the last 12 months, according to Rightmove.

Semi-detached homes sold for an average of £202,253 last year, accounting for the majority of sales.

Flats sold for an average of £146,077, while detached homes sold for £362,025.

Overall, prices are up 10% from the previous year and up 18% from the previous high of £193,777 in 2018.

According to market data, comparable residences within a mile are now available for £250,000 on Hawkshead Street, £360,000 on Melling Road, and £280,000 on Norwood Crescent.

Images on Rightmove reveal the property’s ‘grandeur,’ thanks to its one-of-a-kind decor.

A long hallway on the ground level is the first example of some lovely historic elements such as ceiling roses and intricate coving.

The spacious hallway leads to a front lounge and a dining kitchen with views of the backyard.

Below this is a basement that has the ability to generate money due to its exclusive entrance to a self-contained apartment.

This flat might be used as an Airbnb rental or rented long-term to a tenant looking for a one-bedroom apartment.

The first three bedrooms are on the first floor, and they share a Jack and Jill shower room as well as a new bathroom.

The fourth double bedroom is located on the second floor.

One of the property’s standout features is an undercover patio seating area.

The wooden structure is large enough to accommodate several couch spaces and might also serve as a bar or entertainment area.

"Stunning and individually designed property, with bespoke elements throughout."

