A selfless woman pushes a dog who is unable to walk to Center Parcs in the hopes that he will be able to walk again.

A generous woman brought her dog to Center Parcs in a pram so he wouldn’t miss out on life’s pleasures.

The four-year-old rescue had three life-changing procedures since coming in the UK due to walking difficulties, but was still able to enjoy a family vacation.

RIo is a cross breed Terrier-Frenchie, according to vets, and he was found by Rochdale-based Paws on Hearts, who took him in after he was abandoned on top of a Spanish mountain in great suffering, with no one knowing what caused his injuries.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Emma Walsh from West Kirby was following the animal charity on social media when she came across a picture of Rio on Facebook.

She claims she “fell in love with his adorable face right away” and that the dog has been a warrior since being diagnosed with a spinal impairment.

“I took him to a specialist who stated he had two smashed discs in his spine – they were astonished he was even walking given the pain he must have been in,” the 31-year-old claimed. He had spine surgery for the first time to correct the two discs, but eight months later, another spinal disc was causing him problems.”

Rio lost his ability to walk as well as feeling in his bladder and bowels after another major operation, so Emma decided to get him a pram so he could still go for walks until he could stand again.

“We worked extremely hard and did physiotherapy every day until he was able to walk again. It reminded me of a baby taking their first steps. He seemed a little disoriented, but he was still moving.”

Rio began to struggle again roughly a month later, and Emma was told he needed yet another operation since he now had five broken discs in his spine.

Rio’s spine was so weak, but the physician recommended a third procedure to keep him alive, she informed TeamDogs. We had to spend £6,000 for the last operation since our insurance had reached its limit. Fortunately, he’s on the mend now.”

