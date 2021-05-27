A Royal Historian Says Prince Harry’s “The Me You Can’t See” Is “Another Blow” to the Royal Family.

On The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex discussed therapy, Princess Diana, his upbringing in the British royal family, and more. Harry also expressed his dissatisfaction with his family. The 36-year-remarks, old’s according to a royal specialist, are yet another “blow” to the royal family and The Firm.

The British royal family, according to Prince Harry, did nothing to assist him and Meghan Markle.

According to her former voice coach, Princess Diana’s reaction to Prince Harry’s “The Me You Can’t See” interview would be the sweetest (Exclusive)

During the AppleTV+ docuseries he co-created and executive produced with Oprah Winfrey, Harry acknowledged his own mental health. He also revealed how he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, felt when life as senior royals became very difficult for them.

Harry recalled how “mad” he was with himself and the “situation” on the night in January 2019 when Meghan revealed she was having suicidal thoughts. Before leaving for a function at the Royal Albert Hall, the pair had a brief chance to converse.

Harry told Oprah, “I’m also pretty upset with myself that we’re locked in this circumstance.” “I felt embarrassed that things had gotten to this point. I was embarrassed to go to my family because, to be honest with you, I know I won’t get what I need from my family, and I’m sure a lot of other people my age can relate.”

“I expected my family to help, but every single request, warning, or whatever it was, was received with absolute silence and neglect,” he continued. “We tried for four years to make it work. We did everything we could to stay there and continue to fulfill our roles and responsibilities. Meghan, on the other hand, was having trouble.”

According to a royal historian, Prince Harry’s interview on “The Me You Can’t See” is “another setback for the British crown and royal family.”