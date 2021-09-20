A Royal Expert Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Time Magazine Cover “A Clever Ploy.”

In a new video on her YouTube channel, royal analyst Lady Colin Campbell commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Time magazine cover.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for their first magazine cover together for Time’s annual list of the world’s most powerful people, which was released last week. Their cover, on the other hand, drew backlash on social media, with some branding their photograph “fake” and “photoshopped.”

Campbell, who has written several books about the British royal family, including “Meghan and Harry: The Real Story,” was one of the critics of the cover. In a Q&A video, she agreed with one social media user who said that putting Prince Harry and Markle on the cover of Time magazine was chosen because it “will get the publication talked about,” and accused Time of purposefully choosing “bad” photographs “for the extra talking points.”

“I mean, who buys Time?” Campbell explained, claiming that the remark has “merits.” I don’t think so. When I was a teenager, my father used to buy Time and Newsweek every week. In those days, time was highly valued. But it’s seen better days now.”

The royal scribe went on to say of Prince Harry and Markle’s cover, “I believe it was a very good tactic.”

“I also believe that the dreadful images were made to raise the profile of not only the magazine, but also the people who worked there.”

“Harry and Meghan’s portraits in the Time feature were edited into paeans to artificiality,” Campbell alleged in the video description.

A lot of experts and royal enthusiasts have applauded Prince Harry and Markle’s cover amid the uproar.

Atima Omara, a political strategist for the Democrats who spent 15 years on youth engagement, wrote on Twitter, “Great photo. Harry and Meghan are a couple from the British Royal Family who will find a way to contribute differently than they would if they stayed in ‘the firm,’ as they refer to it.”

Following the couple’s charges of racism against the firm, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told Newsweek that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Time cover “would be perceived as a stab in the heart of the Monarchy’s reputation.”

According to the expert, Prince Harry and Markle being named one of the most influential people in the world gives them and their claims against the royal family a “greater implicit credibility.”

