A Royal Commentator Suggestions That The Royal Family Is Nervous About Reconciling With Harry And Meghan.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed that in the year and a half since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals and relocated to California, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family have likely made efforts to reconcile with them.

Prince Harry’s family, on the other hand, is “still sore” as a result of the couple’s decision to leave from royal duties and the statements they’ve made about life in the palace in interviews, according to Sacerdoti.

“Over the course of the year, there must have been some discussions, some form of attempt at reconciliation,” Sacerdoti told the newspaper.

Despite the fact that the journalist claims he was “not privy to their private conversations,” he believes “it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals]must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or… in a new revised version of [‘Finding Freedom’] or even in Prince Harry’s own book.”

He also speculated that the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and other royals may be hesitant to try to rebuild fences with Prince Harry and Markle at this time.

“I think the royal family is hesitant to say too much and to make too much of an effort to reconcile, even though I’m sure they would want to, if just for PR reasons, let alone for family peace,” Sacerdoti added.

On Tuesday, Omid Scobie, co-author of the unauthorized Sussex biography “Finding Freedom,” spoke on “Good Morning America” about the couple’s ties to the royal family. According to unidentified sources, “very little progress” in terms of reconciliation between the two groups is being achieved, according to the royal reporter.

“However, certain feelings have faded as time has passed, so the door is very much open for such conversations to happen at some point,” he concluded. “Everyone agrees that in order to move forward, some kind of accountability and ownership on each other’s parts is essential. We’ll have to wait and watch whether or not that occurs.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in a March interview with Oprah Winfrey that they had informed the Queen about their plan to step down before making the announcement.