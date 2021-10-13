A ‘romantic’ Beauty and the Beast proposal at Empire Theatre by a Disney enthusiast.

Over the weekend, the Empire Theatre in Liverpool hosted a Beauty and the Beast-themed proposal.

The popular theater is presently hosting the global premiere of Disney’s new Beauty and the Beast The Musical tour, a live recreation of the beloved 1990s animated movie that includes visual effects, intricately created costumes, and musical numbers.

The event is on till October 16 in Liverpool, and one audience member has ensured that memories of the Disney extravaganza will last a lifetime.

David, a member of the crowd, proposed to his girlfriend, Jessica, over the weekend. On the couple’s five-year anniversary, the romantic proposal took place in front of a wall of red roses, a homage to the famed red rose associated to the Beast’s curse.

The Empire Theatre announced the good news on social media.

Instagram

Liverpool Empire captioned a photo of the proposal in action: “YES, SHE SAID! We’re overjoyed to report that we had a successful proposal this past weekend! David and Jessica, many congratulations! Before the performance began, David dropped down on one knee and proposed to his lovely girlfriend (now fiancee)!” David has been working with us on his proposal, and he chose @beautymusical because it is one of her favorite stories from her childhood. Not only that, but it was her very first live performance, as well as their five-year anniversary! What a great way to get into theatre! “We hope you’ll all join us in wishing David and Jessica the happiest of engagements!” In less than 24 hours, the shot had nearly 1,000 likes.

In the comments section, others congratulated the newlyweds.

“Congratulations to both of you,” Felicity remarked.

According to Kerri-Anne: “This is wonderful! Congratulations”.

“Congratulations,” Sam exclaimed, “such a wonderful finale to a fantastic concert.”

Another well-wisher expressed his gratitude by saying: “Congratulations! That’s really cuteeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee “..

“Well, no other theatre experience can surpass that!!!… how exquisite,” Tanya remarked.

The production of Beauty and the Beast will run through October 16 at the Liverpool Empire Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase here.