A referee from Liverpool County FA has been named grassroots match official of the year.

We’d like to congratulate #GRFA21 champion and Liverpool County FA referee Kristian Silcock on his victory.

Lockdown may be an extremely lonesome and lonely living for many, especially for those who used football as a daily opportunity to socialize, exercise, and enjoy the company of others.

It was having a significant impact on those involved in the game, and Kristian Silcock, a match official in Liverpool, was one of the first to notice.

He anticipated that many of his coworkers would be affected by the lockdown, so he organized a support and training group to ensure that they would always have someone to talk to, draw inspiration from, and continue to grow their refereeing careers during the pandemic.

Kris’ organization had an immediate and beneficial impact on the people who were a part of it. During each lockdown, he set a personal objective for himself and made sure that each of his colleagues referees did the same, giving them something to strive for.

Kris’ goal was to get in better shape, and he shed over 8kg while another referee lost nearly 3 stone. He shared training sessions and urged everyone to be positive, regardless of their results.

His motivational and personal approach to wellness inspired other members to speak up when things were tough, and he was able to counsel and support one or two of them through some extremely difficult personal experiences.

Kris has been a rock for his fellow match officials, always accessible at the end of the phone or with text messages of support, advice, and praise, and the group is still going strong today.

Kris’ influence is such that his nominee claimed that he “would love a Kris Silcock watch” since he “finds time for everyone.”

Kristian Silcock is this year’s Grassroots Match Official of the Year, an inspiration to his fellow officials as well as a great source of support and generosity.

"From all of us at Liverpool County FA, we'd like to wish Kristian a tremendous congratulations," said LCFA CEO Daniel Green.