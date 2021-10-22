A prop gun mishap on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust” kills one person and injures another.

Authorities claimed a toy gun misfired on the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing a lady and injuring a man.

A pair of production employees were rushed to a local medical facility after an accident involving a weapon prop on the set of “Rust” at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, according to Deadline.

According to authorities, the male was hit in the shoulder, while the woman required stomach surgery.

When a prop gun with blanks was utilized for the film, a misfire occurred, according to a production representative. Following the 1:50 p.m. double shooting, production was soon halted.

“A prop gun with blanks misfired on the Rust set in New Mexico today, resulting in an accident.” “Two crew members were brought to the hospital and are receiving treatment,” a spokeswoman for “Rust” Movie Productions said. “For the time being, production has been paused. Our cast and crew’s safety is our top priority.” According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, one of the crew members, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and eventually died from her injuries.

According to officials, the other crew member, a 42-year-old man, was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The victims’ identities have not been revealed.

Criminal detectives were dispatched to the scene of the incident Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that “detectives are investigating how and what sort of projectile was discharged.”

According to TMZ, the tragedy occurred as a cast member was filming a scenario involving the use of a gun loaded with blanks. The gun, however, fired either shrapnel or a bullet.

According to insiders, Baldwin was there during the incident, but the shooter was not identified. It was then discovered that the director and director of photography were the ones who were shot when the gun was fired.

After the mishap, the 63-year-old Hollywood star was unharmed and safe.

Baldwin appeared to be in good spirits earlier in the day when he shared a photo from the set of the film. He was dressed in a western-themed clothing that was splattered with artificial blood in the photo.

“It’s back to the office in person.” Blimey… He captioned the photo, “It’s exhausting.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.