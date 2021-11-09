A popular Greek restaurant in Liverpool’s city center has closed its doors permanently.

Bacchus Taverna, located in the centre of the city, was a famous destination for classic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine.

The restaurant advertised itself as having “genuine Greek meals” made from “generations of family recipes.”

The restaurant on Waterloo Road has been boarded up, with a sign from Diamantis, the owner of Bacchus Taverna, on the door.

Diamantis has also posted a personal statement on the Bacchus Taverna’s website, announcing the restaurant’s permanent closure.

The cause for the restaurant’s shutdown is also explained in the statement.

“I am retiring, and the restaurant is now closed,” the note says. I’d want to express my gratitude to all of my customers for their unwavering support throughout the years.

“I’m sorry to see the restaurant go out of business, but the time has come to move on.” Diamantis, best wishes.” On TripAdvisor, Bacchus Taverna received a 4.5-star rating.