A police swoop seized an inflatable unicorn, WKDs, and trainers from teenagers.

Police seized an inflatable unicorn, trainers, and WKDs this weekend for a total of

Due to the large number of people putting themselves in a “serious risk” by visiting East Quarry in Appley Bridge, West Lancashire, a dispersal zone was established. Trespassers flock to the water-filled quarry, which is on private land, to sunbathe and swim during the summer.

Despite repeated government warnings, people continue to flock to the quarry, which has claimed the lives of two teenagers since 1999.

A dispersal zone gives cops the authority to order people to leave and seize anything they believe could be used to incite antisocial behavior. WKDs, trainers, towels, speakers, and an inflatable unicorn were among the items confiscated from teenagers at the site over the weekend, according to Ormskirk and Rural West Lancs Police. It came after a patrol car was damaged and several people were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, according to a police spokesperson. “If anyone’s teenagers have returned home today without their belongings, this pile is what we have found or seized from people who have broken the dispersal notice at Appley Bridge,” they said.

“If you wish to collect their property from Ormskirk Police Station, please ask for the on-duty Neighbourhood Supervisor; we will only require proof of identification and a discussion with your child about the damage caused to the Police car.” During today’s shift, we issued a large number of dispersal notices, several parking tickets for people parking illegally around the quarry, and we searched a large number of people under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Darren, Sgt.