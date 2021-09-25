A nurse from the NHS was moved to tears by the long lines at the gas station.

An NHS worker was left in tears at a petrol station after being late for work due to a half-hour fuel line.

Laura, who prefers to be addressed by her first name, said she was driving to work in Wirral this morning when she discovered she couldn’t obtain gas at any of the three stations in the area.

It comes after BP, Esso, and Tesco were forced to close a limited number of their gas stations on Friday due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that rule changes for Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA will affect all claimants.

Drivers are being advised to purchase petrol “as usual” rather than in a panic.

“I was up early for my shift,” Laura told The Washington Newsday. I work for the NHS as a community care worker.

“Most gas stations are closed or out of gas. I finally found one that was open with a long line, but I couldn’t wait because I had patients to see.

“I’m going to rush out and break down at some point today because I don’t have time to wait in lines.”

Laura’s dashboard quickly flashed with a low-fuel warning light, leaving her with no choice but to join a queue at the Shell garage on Borough Road in Birkenhead.

She said she waited about half an hour in line before reaching the pump, where only V-Power fuel was available for £1.50 per litre.

“I had to put my last £30 in the tank,” Laura explained. I’m working for the next four days and won’t be paid until Wednesday, so I sobbed at the gas station.

“I’m now behind schedule for patients who rely on me for food and medications.”

Another driver reported he was on his way to work as a truck driver at 6.45 a.m. today when he arrived at the Shell garage on Chester Road in Heswall to find a big line.

He claimed that the line had extended onto the roundabout and that he had been waiting for 15 minutes before reaching the front.

The driver of the truck. “The summary has come to an end.”