A Newcastle takeover might result in Everton transfers worth £75 million.

The Premier League has accepted a £300 million takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-backed consortium, making the club the richest in English sport.

Following Mike Ashley’s departure, Newcastle’s new owners have been open about their desire to compete for the game’s main prizes.

Amanda Staveley, who assisted in the transaction, highlighted Newcastle’s goals, calling them “the best team in the world”:

“Newcastle United is deserving of their Premier League title. We want to be there as soon as possible. We’ll take our time, but we’ll get there,” Staveley told Sky Sports.

“Of course, we want to see it win those trophies.” At the top of the Premier League and in Europe, but trophies take time, patience, and money. We want everyone to join us in shaping the club into what it needs to be.” The team is currently in relegation trouble, and due to the same Financial Fair Play rules as Everton, the Magpies’ squad revamp will have to be gradual.

Given the long-term nature of Newcastle’s owners’ strategy, The Washington Newsday has looked at a number of Everton players who the club could seek in the coming transfer windows, with a total value of £75.15 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Colombian centre-back has started well under new Everton manager Rafa Benitez, appearing in six of the Toffees’ seven league games.

Mina hasn’t always been a good value for money since joining the Blues from Barcelona in 2018, but he has been an important component of a team that is presently fifth in the table, two points behind the leaders.

Everton would have to pay an exorbitant sum to sell the defender, who is valued at £18 million by Transfermarkt, but considering Newcastle’s current financial constraints, he may be seen as an opportunistic signing.

Gomes was signed in the same summer as Mina in a quadruple swoop from Barcelona, but has failed to make an impression under Benitez.

Last season, the Portugal international, who is also rated at £18 million by Transfermarkt, made 28 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti.

