A new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been released, featuring villains from previous Spider-Man films.

Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Lizard, and Electro are among the five villains from previous “Spider-Man” films featured in a new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The three-minute video, which was released Tuesday evening on the official Twitter account of “Spider-Man,” begins with a close-up of Tom Holland in the middle of a fight. His face has been harmed. Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Jamie Foxx (Electro), and Alfred Molina (Doc Ock) star in the following several sequences.

Holland, 25, is then seen staring back in time to when he was initially bitten by a spider, which forever changed his life. He informs Zendaya (MJ’s girlfriend) that she is the only reason he feels “normal” in his life. Before Doctor Strange informs Spider-Man, the action-packed teaser goes on to showcase all five legendary villains one by one. “We began to receive some guests.” The trailer’s description states, “We started getting visitors… from every world.” “Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, which will be released in theaters exclusively on December 17.” Fans expressed their enthusiasm for the film in the comments area. Many fans speculated that if numerous classic villains return, original actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously played Spider-Man, may also return.

One of the fans even modified a photo of Maguire, Holland, and Garfield from 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” and uploaded it on Twitter with the phrase “Need This.”

Another user posted a screenshot of a sequence from the teaser in which Lizard jumps in a different direction while Spider-Man is seen approaching Sandman. Lizard could be attempting to assault another Spider-Man, according to the fan.

Some fans also pointed out that the other two Spider-Mans look to have been digitally deleted for the trailer’s sake, but they may appear in the film fighting those legendary villains.

The official Twitter account for “Spider-Man” uploaded a reaction video of Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon ahead of the film’s premiere.

It said in the caption, “T-minus 24 hours till you get to see what they’re watching.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” directed by Jon Watts, is set to hit theaters on December 17th.