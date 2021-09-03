A new ‘One Piece’ Vivre Card Pack reveals new information about Kaido, Yamato, and other characters.

The next “One Piece” Vivre Card pack will be released on Friday and will include juicy insights about Kaido, his son Yamato, the Beast Pirates, their bounties, and much more.

Kaido is from the Grand Line, according to the next “One Piece” Vivre Card set. He was born on May 1st, and sake is his favorite cuisine.

He is the strongest monster, according to his appellation. Kaido is looking forward to the “coming of a strong enemy” after his struggle with Kozuki Oden.

“The Strongest Creature, bored with the world, intends to destroy it! No one has been able to kill him because of his unrivaled vitality,” his description adds.

Yamato, on the other hand, is a 28-year-old woman who enjoys one and salmon as her favorite dishes. Her origin is unclear, according to the most recent set of Vivre Card. Her blood type is F, and she stands at a height of 263 cm. Ninigi was Yamato’s first name.

King the Conflagration, on the other hand, is described as the most powerful All-Star. He is second only to Kaido in terms of strength. He is also known as the governor-general of the Beasts Pirates’ right-hand man. King is so powerful that he was able to block the entire Big Mom Pirates from entering Wano Kuni on his own.

Big Mom wants King since he is from a race that does not exist in Totoland.

According to the Vivre Card, he became Kaido’s subordinate because he was drawn to his strength. He and his captain proceeded to Wano and fought alongside his side in the battle headed by Kozuki Oden.

Only Kaido and King have crossed paths with Shank’s Red Hair Pirates on their route to Marineford, according to the next “One Piece” Vivre Card.

This is not recorded in the histories of Queen the Plague or Jack the Drought. A bounty of 1.39 billion Berries has been placed on King.

Queen the Plague is a few years older than King.

His blood type is XF and he is 56 years old. He hails from the Grand Line, just like Kaido. The Queen has set a bounty of 1.32 billion Berries.

Jack the Drought is a 28-year-old man with blood type X. He’s from the Grand Line, too, and he like cactus steak. A bounty of 1 billion Berries has been placed on Jack’s head.

The Vivre Card also contains a wealth of information on the Tobi Roppo's Who's Who. He is 38 years old and hails from North Blue, according to reports.