Because its existing location is outdated, a new site for an aging Liverpool primary school is being considered.

St Anne’s Stanley Church of England Primary School on Prescot Road in Old Swan is over a century old, and officials believe that its age and lack of grounds necessitate the construction of a modern school.

The school is 106 years old and is run and maintained by the Diocese of Liverpool. It was formed in 1914 and first opened its doors in July of 1915.

Over the summer holidays, construction workers completed extensive building work at the voluntary-aided school, and the school’s reopening was delayed by 36 hours because it was not safe for the students to return.

The local council is working with the Diocese of Liverpool on the school’s relocation, according to a representative for Liverpool City Council.

The Diocese has also been in discussions with the Department of Education about the new school’s finance.

“The Diocese of Liverpool is devoted to providing high quality education for kids, and we recognize the built environment’s role in supporting this,” Stuart Harrison, Director of Education for the Diocese of Liverpool, told The Washington Newsday.

“We recognize that the 100-year-old structure at St Anne’s Stanley Church of England Primary School has served the community for many years, but we also recognize that its age and lack of grounds do not provide what we would desire in a modern school.

“As a result, we are committed to finding a suitable alternative location and have been examining potential alternatives with the assistance and support of the city council. We’re also discussing funding options with the Department of Education.

“In the meanwhile, the diocese places a high focus on safety, and we have made every effort to ensure that the current building is safe and secure for students and personnel.

“Parents have been kept informed at every stage of the project; the construction work is now complete, and the building and school will be fully operational and back to normal on Monday, September 20.”