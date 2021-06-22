A new fast food restaurant is attempting to take over the former McDonald’s location.

The ancient McDonald’s building in Southport, which has been abandoned for years, is set to be taken over by a new fast food business.

McDonald’s closed the building on the corner of Eastbank Street and King Street in 2014, bringing their total number of outlets in town down to two.

Another global fast food company, German Doner Kebab, may now be able to occupy the space.

READ MORE: Family ‘removed’ from Pontins after ‘kick off’ by seven police cars

By the end of the year, the company plans to establish another 12 restaurants in the UK, with locations planned in Nottingham, Bradford, and Plymouth.

The brand first opened its doors in the UK in 2016, and it now has 47 locations around the country, as well as in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates.

Kebabs, burgers, and “doner boxes” with chips, sauces, and other toppings are on the menu.

The company has applied to the council in the hopes of bringing a new fast food option to Southport.

The plan comes just weeks before Southport Market reopens after a £1.4 million makeover.

The market will have ten food vendors and a custom bar running through the middle.