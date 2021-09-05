A new controversy has erupted over a claim of “cash to youngsters” in a film about Liverpool gun gangs.

The BBC has defended itself in the wake of new allegations that a teenager was paid £50 to brandish firearms in a documentary about gun violence in Liverpool.

Following the successful trial of the culprits responsible for the death of schoolboy Rhys Jones, the Panorama program Young Gunmen broadcast in 2008.

Members of Liverpool street gangs were caught posing with guns and discussing severe crime in the documentary.

The murder of Rhys Jones 14 years later, as an innocent victim of a gun feud, he will be remembered.

After hearing his son’s voice on the show, the father of one of the participants called the cops.

As a result, Stephen Hooton, who first appeared on the show at the age of 16, confessed to owning a shotgun and a handgun, as well as ammunition. Hooton, who was 17 at the time, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2009.

The defendant was paid £50 to pose with the guns, according to Hooton’s defence team at Liverpool Crown Court.

Hooton’s mother spoke to a national newspaper last week, reiterating her son’s assertion that he was paid to brandish the gun.

Linda Hooton, speaking to the Sunday Times, criticized the BBC for the claim that money was sent to her son.

There is no indication that any of the presenters on the show were engaged in the claimed cash payment.

Linda Hooton also stated that her son’s participation on the show “pushed him over the edge.” Stephen Hooton then went on to perpetrate other crimes.

Hooton was sentenced to five years and two months in prison in July for his role in a burglary group that stole £2.6 million worth of high-value vehicles from residences across the North West.

Linda Hooton’s charges were reported to the BBC by The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

“We have always insisted that the BBC did not make any payments to the gunman,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“The programme followed the BBC’s editorial guidelines to the letter.

“The BBC and its journalists fully cooperated with Merseyside Police in this investigation.”

An middleman was believed to have paid Hooton the money, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court in 2009.

According to Hooton’s lawyer, Jason Smith, the £50 was paid to him through an intermediary rather than by him. “The summary has come to an end.”