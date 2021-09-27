A new coffee shop in south Liverpool with handcrafted pastries and a children’s cinema area has opened.

There’s no better way to spend an Autumn day than enjoying a hot beverage and nibbling a delectable sweet treat while reading a book or watching the world go by in a local coffee shop.

The Coffee Vault in Garston, a new independent café, is the ideal site for this.

Siblings The shop’s owners, Joe and Robyn Gunner, have been in the profession for over a decade. They run it with the support of Jack McMorine, their third team member.

“We believed the moment was ripe to combine our passion and creativity to launch our own endeavor of an independent coffee shop, with a welcoming environment for the residents of the nice community of Garston,” Joe told The Washington Newsday. Our brother/sister rivalry has long since ceased, and we are now pleased of how well we can work together as a team!

“We have a selection of coffees from Monkey Board Coffee, a local roaster. We provide a wide variety of milkshakes and iced drinks, all of which are vegan-friendly. There’s also a selection of hot and cold paninis, sandwiches, and wraps, as well as handcrafted cakes and sweet treats.”

The Coffee Vault not only sells food and drinks, but it also features a children’s movie theater, making it a great place for families and friends to get together with their children.

“A trip to a coffee shop can sometimes be a dull occasion for children,” Joe continues. Parents who are happy with their children are happy parents! Movies will be shown at 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 11 a.m. on Sundays. During the screenings, kids can get popcorn and a drink for £2, and parents can get free refills on their filter coffee because… kids!

“Over our opening weekend, we were blown away by how welcome all of the residents were, as well as how nice our neighboring, independent businesses around St Mary’s Road were.”

The family-run business also hosts a range of events, including a Halloween party for kids, as well as birthday parties and baby showers. Christine Holt's 'Nature's' is also on display at the Coffee Vault.