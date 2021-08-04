A new care home is expected to provide more than 100 jobs.

A £4.1 million project that will create jobs and provide a vital service is coming to Merseyside.

On Alfred Road in Seacombe, Wirral, Exemplar Health Care is constructing a care home for 30 adults.

Edgewater is a nursing home for patients who require specialized nursing care and rehabilitation after a neuro-disability, brain damage, spinal injury, or stroke, or who have a complex physical impairment or mental health problem.

Before the care home’s official debut next summer, more than 100 jobs are planned to be generated.

Each of the home’s bedrooms will have an en-suite wet room, and the building will include high-quality, expansive social areas, according to Exemplar Health Care.

On-site amenities will include a sensory and treatment area, as well as landscaped gardens for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“We’re thrilled to announce we’re investing in another specialised care facility for the Wirral area,” Charlotte Lloyd, Exemplar Health Care’s development director, said.

“This community-based facility will provide person-centered care and rehabilitation with an emphasis on maximizing independence, developing daily living skills, and empowering people to live the most satisfied lives possible.

“Being able to serve 30 local people with complicated health needs while also providing over 100 stable and local jobs is tremendously rewarding.”

Ms. Lloyd stated that the corporation has more plans for the borough.

“There are plans in place to assist Edgewater become a part of the local community, in addition to offering employment opportunities,” she added.

“We want Edgewater to be a site where we can host community activities and where our residents may participate in the community through work placements, local events, and volunteering.”