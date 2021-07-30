A nationwide DNA search is underway to locate the family of a baby boy who was discovered dead.

Detectives searching for the relatives of a baby whose body was discovered at a Wirral golf course are looking via DNA databases.

On January 29, the young kid was discovered in a wooded section near a golf course.

Attempts to locate his parents have so far proved fruitless.

Merseyside Police is currently searching DNA databases with the National Crime Agency in the hopes of finding a lead.

Rather of “attributing blame,” the force stated today that detectives were attempting to determine the facts behind the baby’s death and provide support to his family.

Two dog walkers discovered the full-term baby near a trail near Brackenwood Golf Course’s 16th green in Bebington.

As authorities sought answers to the tragedy, the area was examined and a number of public appeals were launched.

The results of post-mortem examinations conducted to determine the reason of the baby’s death have been inconclusive.

Unfortunately, forensic studies were unable to determine how long the baby’s body had been on the golf course.

In May, he was laid to rest in Landican Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Police said today that numerous lines of inquiry have been ruled out, including “suggestions concerning the identity of the baby’s mother,” and that the investigation is still underway.

One theory is that the parents were not from Merseyside and had ties to Cheshire and North Wales because of the golf course’s proximity to the M53.

“It has been six months since the infant boy was found, and we are all heartbroken that we have been unable to locate his family,” Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease said.

“We have continued to pursue a variety of lines of inquiry over the last six months. We’re currently collaborating with the NCA to examine DNA databases to see if they can assist us solve the final puzzle piece.

“I want to emphasize that we are not aiming to assign blame to anyone; we are simply trying to figure out what happened and collaborate with our partners.”

